Williams will restore civility to broken Congress

Williams will restore civility to broken Congress

Kathleen Williams is running for U.S. Congress. As a state legislator, she has gained experience by working for the people of Montana of all political stripes. She will help restore civility, integrity and stateswomanship to a broken Congress. From personal experience in her family she knows how important it is for getting people the healthcare they need.

She is committed to rural Montana and helping to get programs that work.

She will work to strengthen our education system, being a graduate of Montana’s schools and universities.

Kathleen Williams will work to preserve tribal sovereignty and ensure our federal policy incorporates tribal interests.

Because of her military family background she knows that we must provide services that veterans need and get the opportunities they deserve.

Vote for Kathleen Williams for U.S. Congress!

Suzanna McDougal,

Hamilton

