Williams will support all Montanans

Williams will support all Montanans

Club for Growth claims that Kathleen Williams “brought taxing habits with her from San Francisco”. “Kathleen has lived in Montana for 25 years,” a spokesperson said “She’s a gun owner, she’s a hunter, she’s an angler, and she has a deep connection to Montanans’ way of life.”

“Maryland Matt” is supported by $2.25 million from the Club for Growth to slash taxes for the top 2%, attack out of work Montanans as “welfare recipients”, privatize Social Security and reduce environmental rules.

Kathleen is committed to an economy that works for all, healthcare for all Americans that is accessible and affordable, protecting our environment, strengthening our education, and protecting our veterans.

Rosendale voted to slash funding for the Columbia Falls Veterans Home by over $3 million, a move opposed by veterans. He opposes Montana’s Medicaid expansion program. Rosendale repeatedly voted on the Land Board to block permanent public hunting access to 20,000 acres of land in Eastern Montana. He endorsed transferring federal public lands to the state as “a top priority”.

Kathleen’s goals include restoring civility, integrity, and stateswomanship to a broken Congress. She will support all Montanans. My vote is for Kathleen Williams.

Pam Ellis,

Billings

