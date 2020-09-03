Williams will tackle health care issues

A few years ago I lost health insurance coverage. With no coverage, I feared like never before the physical and financial devastation that a medical emergency could bring.
Kathleen Williams also knows that fear, having cared for a mother with Alzheimer’s. Williams understands on a personal level our concerns about health care. She’ll help bring costs down for everyone by giving those of us aged 55 to 64 the option to buy into Medicare. She’ll also fight the increasing costs of prescription medicine. In addition, Williams will help stabilize the private insurance market so everyone can get the coverage they need at a price that makes sense.
Her opponent promotes insurance plans that will keep health care costs high in the long run because they don’t solve the real issues that impact affordability.
It’s time to solve our health care crisis in the U.S. and Kathleen Williams can get it done. Vote for Kathleen Williams for Congress on Nov. 3.
Brigitta Lee,
Missoula
