 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams will tackle health care issues

Williams will tackle health care issues

{{featured_button_text}}

A few years ago I lost health insurance coverage. With no coverage, I feared like never before the physical and financial devastation that a medical emergency could bring.

Kathleen Williams also knows that fear, having cared for a mother with Alzheimer’s. Williams understands on a personal level our concerns about health care. She’ll help bring costs down for everyone by giving those of us aged 55 to 64 the option to buy into Medicare. She’ll also fight the increasing costs of prescription medicine. In addition, Williams will help stabilize the private insurance market so everyone can get the coverage they need at a price that makes sense.

Her opponent promotes insurance plans that will keep health care costs high in the long run because they don’t solve the real issues that impact affordability.

It’s time to solve our health care crisis in the U.S. and Kathleen Williams can get it done. Vote for Kathleen Williams for Congress on Nov. 3.

Brigitta Lee,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mixed messages on face masks
Letters

Mixed messages on face masks

In Missoula, the health department is saying only cloth face coverings are OK, except for when eating. I must order my food with a mask, but c…

Trump too mean to be president
Letters

Trump too mean to be president

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News