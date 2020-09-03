Williams will tackle health care issues

Kathleen Williams also knows that fear, having cared for a mother with Alzheimer’s. Williams understands on a personal level our concerns about health care. She’ll help bring costs down for everyone by giving those of us aged 55 to 64 the option to buy into Medicare. She’ll also fight the increasing costs of prescription medicine. In addition, Williams will help stabilize the private insurance market so everyone can get the coverage they need at a price that makes sense.