Williams will work on behalf of all Montanans

Williams will work on behalf of all Montanans

Please consider voting for Kathleen Williams.

She intends to do her part to restore civility and integrity to a “broken Congress". During her three terms in the state legislature she was able to work with both sides of the aisle. She passed bipartisan legislation that stopped insurance companies from denying routine care to cancer patients.

She is committed to ensuring that rural healthcare and mental healthcare is accessible and that if you have a pre-existing medical condition, you will not lose your health insurance. She promises she will work on behalf of all Montanans to fix healthcare, lower prescription drug prices and be an unwavering champion for Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

If you look closely at her educational, professional and legislative record you will see she marries her deep concern for the wellbeing of individuals with her greatest area of expertise: water policy. We all know how important water is to Montana. Kathleen will use her knowledge and experience working as associate director of the Western Landowners Alliance, a Water Program Manager for FWP and as a bipartisan member of the Environmental Quality Council to bring meaningful legislation to Congress to benefit all of Montana.

Phil Grossberg,

Helena

