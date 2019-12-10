I've spent my life working as a chef and small business owner and learning the importance of hard work and tenacity. I also grew up on my family's cattle ranch, where my family had farmed for generations.
Today, I'm concerned about the uncertain future of family farms and small businesses, and how that's changing our rural areas. It seems like people are working harder and struggling more.
As CEO of her own small business, Whitney Williams worked on the ground in rural communities to open new markets for farmers and fight on behalf of agriculture-based communities who have been abandoned by government altogether.
You have free articles remaining.
It's that fresh perspective built in solving problems in the private sector that we need in the Governor's Office today. Whitney Williams is a tough and effective businesswoman.
Kathy Griswold,
Hamilton