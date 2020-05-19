Williams would be well-balanced governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Balance in life is very important. If an area of your life is unbalanced, it can throw the rest of your life into chaos.

Balance is important in choosing our elected officials as well. In a state that is clearly shifting amidst the coronavirus, we need to balance our priorities. Do we prioritize our state's heritage or our state's future?

I think we can do both — with balance. That is why I support Whitney Williams for governor.

Williams graduated from the University of Montana after studying forestry, political science and Indian affairs — all important areas in our state. She has successfully combined business savvy with charitable works. She’s a sixth generation Montanan with knowledge of the past and a vision for the future.

All these things point to a person who would be a well-balanced governor. Please join me in supporting Whitney Williams for governor.

Karen Somerset,

Missoula

