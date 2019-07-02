A very significant and politically clarifying thing happened to me recently. Two of my very dear and valued friends, one from Utah and the other from here, talked with me on the same day with the same message. The day was June 28 and the message was about healing our nation.
The focus of my friends healing message centered around one of the Democratic candidates for president. Her name is Marianne Williamson. I had known of Williamson for some years, but this reintroduction with such enthusiasm from my friends was truly inspiring and significant to me.
Marianne Williamson has written four New York Times best sellers. She is a spiritual leader/teacher and lecturer. And now she's running for president. I vowed to look deeper into her message to America. She speaks so eloquently about identifying and getting to the root cause of a problem, not just talking around it. Wow, does that ring true with me as I listen to all the various news programs.
Williamson said this: "We are stuck in a ditch of issues. All the issues are but symptoms of deeper problems." I find this so true as I listen to media people spouting their surface arguments on issues over and over again. When do we hear about getting to the real root causes, ie: our thinking, speaking, and behavior?
Williamson said, "Deep thinking is necessary." And this: "Democracy is not just a political issue. It is a philosophical issue as well."
The gist of where Marianne Williamson is going with her messages to America speaks clearly to me. It encourages looking at personal values and ways of thinking. It encourages the practice of better listening and interaction with those of differing backgrounds and views. It clearly offers ways of achieving healthy and effective bipartisan political policies and programs.
I love this Rumi quote that I have framed: "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I will meet you there."
Bob McClellan,
Missoula