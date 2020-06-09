Willing to listen

"LISTEN" was the Missoulian front page bold headlne just this past Sunday. That is exactly what I want to do.

I'm interested in contacting an adult male African American who has a story that he would like to share with me. I am a 73-year-old white guy (with wife, kids and grandkids). I am extremely concerned about the amount of police brutality wrought upon black men. I am a great listener.

If you have a story that you would like to tell I will listen. I promise.

Phone: (406) 253-3484

Email: jenkins@ronan.net

Monte Jenkins,

Ronan

