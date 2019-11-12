Beth Taylor Wilson's guest column in the Nov. 6 Missoulian is urging University of Montana President Seth Bodnar to join a lawsuit launched by children in Oregon, in regards to global warming.
According to the Scientific American magazine, temperatures fluctuate from year to year, sometimes colder, sometimes warmer than normal. The trend recently is that there are more fluctuations toward warmer periods than colder ones.
Now in Missoula, one needs only to look at the weather page of the Missoulian in order to find out which trend is presently paramount. Yes, I believe that 2018-19 was a colder-than-normal year in Montana. If that is true, how can Bodnar win a lawsuit under these conditions?
Howard N. Horton,
Sun City West, Arizona