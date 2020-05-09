Windsor will work to protect all Montana consumers

Windsor will work to protect all Montana consumers

I am writing in support of Mike Winsor for state auditor, the office that is responsible for the regulation of the securities and insurance industries in Montana.

He has 23 years of experience as a consumer advocate, first as a plaintiff's attorney, then as a special assistant attorney general for the Auditor's Office. He is by far the most qualified candidate for this important state office. It is crucial that Montana citizens be protected from fraud and abuse by unscrupulous companies, and he will ensure that reasonable regulations are fairly enforced to protect Montanans, and protect a level competitive playing field for the companies.

It is vital that the Auditor's Office operate with an experienced and knowledgeable staff, with a leader that takes the initiative to support and enact necessary regulations in the insurance and securities businesses, and to prosecute violations and abuses.

Mike Windsor's interest is focused on the work of the state auditor; he has no interest in using it as a stepping stone for other political offices, unlike so many politicians today. Windsor will work hard to protect all Montana consumers. I urge your vote for Mike Winsor in the June 2 primary.

Chuck Evilsizer,

Helena

