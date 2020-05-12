Winsor is best candidate for state auditor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I support Mike Winsor for state auditor. My opinions are based on my 36 years of working in the insurance field, 20 years in the insurance industry, and then 16 years as a regulator with the state auditor.

All citizens of Montana should be aware that he is the best candidate for the job. I worked with Winsor for 10 years. When bad actors harmed consumers, we always knew we could rely on Winsor to fight for consumers and enforce Montana laws. He was always an impeccable source of professional knowledge and sound judgment. Mike Winsor won many cases for consumers.

There is a big difference between Mike Winsor and the others; he knows the laws from 13 years of experience in the State Auditor's Office. He doesn't need on-the-job training. The other candidates will only work to benefit the insurance industry.

He is running to apply insurance regulations equitably and protect Montana citizens from abuses and fraud. He has never previously run for office, and he is the only candidate with a clear sense of purpose and urgency for why he wants to be elected. I highly recommend a vote for Mike Winsor.

Barbara Van der Mars,

Clancy

