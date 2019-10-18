Last winter, Flathead Lake froze for the first time since the 1990s, and now in Maine another nor’easter, the fifth notable October storm since 2011, rolls in.
The first nor’easter in October of importance was the famous "Perfect Storm" of 1991. The number of these New England storms have exploded in recent years; from 1950 to 1980 there were one about every four years. In 2018 there were seven major storms, four in March.
As explained by respected climate scientist Michael Mann, in the February 2019 Guardian, the cause for more winter extremes is the melting of Arctic sea ice. With melting ice, the "temperature gradient" from the Arctic to the Equator is reduced. This causes wider bends of the jet stream, as a flowing river does on a flatter gradient. Cold Arctic cold air may extend further south than previously, trapped in the jet stream bends.
This was what was experienced in Montana last winter. An out-of-whack jet stream is also said to be the driving force of the nor’easters, such as the very serious one now pounding the northeast coast. The Northeast is predicted to have the most extreme weather events forward.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula