Winter prayer for future cooperation

I like the Four Agreements: Take nothing personally. Assume nothing. Do your best. Keep your promises. I also like Peace Pilgrim’s words: Overcome evil with good, falsehood with truth and hatred with love.

Destruction, bullying, lying and rage, seeing the halls of Congress trashed makes me sad. I like civilized ways and win-win solutions. We had a fair election. The future now is a blank canvas awaiting our marks. Let's think carefully before we decide on the color. One thing is for sure. It's up to all of us to create something original that will show the best of what we can be. That's my prayer for this winter.

We all want happiness and a world we can feel safe living in. We have a lot more in common than not, so let's be kind while we can. Wear a mask out of respect — especially if you are an elected official!

And if you think a revolution and bloodshed is the only answer, I have this to say: Don't just stand down, sit down. Be nice. Let’s not paint with blood. Let’s all take turns and cooperate. We were wired to work together so let’s do it!

Debbie Jakovac,

Polson

