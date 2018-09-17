Vote for Tom Winter for state representative in House District 96.
It is tragic to see our state politics polluted by the partisanship that has long crippled Washington, D.C. Our state legislators — who work long hours for little pay or recognition — face problems for which no single ideology offers an adequate solution. It takes good people who care about their community first, and party second. It takes citizens working together across party lines.
The stakes this year are high. The 2017 Legislature cut basic funding for programs to protect kids, assist the disabled and care for seniors.
Tom Winter is a small-business owner who understands how to balance a budget. He’s an independent thinker and will not toe the party line.
We need more outsiders like Tom Winter to help sort out the mess in Helena. Please give him your vote.
Andrew Person,
Missoula