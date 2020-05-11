Winter uses position to help communities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana ballots are in the mail. I'm usually not political, but when so many politicians on both sides are bought out and you have someone who truly cares about the people, they deserve a shout-out.

In leadership, there is implied trust and earned trust. Tom Winter has earned the trust of any Montana resident through his actions. When Montana rural hospitals lacked personal protective equipment and nurses were literally wearing diapers on their faces, he went out and spent his campaign funds on masks instead of on signs and attack ads that pervade our political culture.

He stood with us, guides in Yellowstone, who were fired for asking for sick pay and a living wage on a -19 degree day while his opponents were selling their stocks and having cocktail parties to garner funds. Delaware North, the parent company that employed those guides and makes millions off the backs of hard-working Montanans, has contributed to most every major campaign in the state — except for Tom Winter’s.

Winter is someone who stands up for what is right. He is truly a genuine human who sees his position as an opportunity to better our communities as a whole. Please vote for Tom Winter.

Ty Wheeler,

Ennis

