Wisdom in drafting to fill public offices

I had two old veteran-rancher friends, both sadly "gone over the hill," who advised me well. 

Joe, the first, had served in World War II and had many nerve-wracking and terrible experiences. Probably, the thing that kept him alive was his sense of humor.

Joe had many unorthodox and good ideas. Concerning elections, Joe proposed that instead of voting for clamoring, ambitious, self-serving "wannabes," we should instead draft ordinary citizens, like in the old draft lottery, and assign them to political seats. I see great wisdom in this notion. 

My second friend, Archie, had served in the Vietnam War era. He was, like Joe, a philosopher, of course. He told me that there's two ways to determine if a politician is lying: 1. If his mouth is open. 2. If his lips are moving. 

Mark Twain, America's most beloved writers, said that if elections really mattered, they wouldn't allow us to have them. I'm not so jaded about his matter. I believe that elections are valid and important. Very important!

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

