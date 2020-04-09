Wise to listen to history, experts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Would someone please provide Rep. John Fuller with a Missoulian subscription? In his guest column that appeared in Sunday’s Missoulian (April 5), he wrote, “The current response to ‘Chinese flu’ has led to policies unheard of in American history.” Specifically, “Montanans are under ‘house arrest’ and that every ‘non-essential’ business must close its doors.”

If only he’d read Kim Briggeman’s four-part Rewound series about the pandemic that reached Montana in 1918, he would have known that that’s not true. Similar precautions had taken place in October 1918. As Briggeman reported, quoting from the Oct. 10 Missoulian, “J.P. Ritchey, city health officer, ordered all schools, theaters, churches and places of public assemblages are closed until further notice.” Other Montana communities took similar steps.