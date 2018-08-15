To the Missoulian for the report on the University of Montana; to UM President Seth Bodnar and UM, for fighting back to invigorate learning in arts and humanities at UM, and all Montana-vital public higher education; to individual inspired UM educators in arts/humanities; to my son Kenyon, who through those educators is becoming one "who kiss the joy as it flies, gain eternity's sunrise;" to each of you, in bard-words: "All the good that may be wished upon thy head, I cry 'amen' to it."
To paraphrase William Carlos Williams, we don't find news in poems but people and planets die from lack of what is found there. Who but a poet can help us see "drama's vitallest expression is the common day that rise and set upon us," that humanity not "die of thirst suspecting that brooks in meadows run."
Ken Cairns,
Polson