Wishing Royer luck in AK dogsled race

I enjoyed the Missoulian article on March 1 by Jeff Welch of 406mtsports.com . He wrote a story on the famous Iditarod Dogsled Race that goes for 1,000 miles across the state of Alaska.

I had the pleasure and honor of bringing the very first woman winner of the race, Libby Riddles, to be part of the 1985 City of Victor Awards at the Las Vegas International Hilton Hotel as a benefit for The City of Hope. And, I still have the souvenir program of that 13th Annual Anchorage-to-Nome Race published by the Anchorage Daily News.