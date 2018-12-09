To the hunter who murdered Spitfire the wolf:
Nothing in the world — not money, possession or trophy — can give you the jouissance you are so desperate to have. The male self of the Western Enlightenment, hungry to possess, acquire, take, regulate, perfect and control, is full of anxiety and fear. So are you, sir. Our country indoctrinates you into semi-capitalism, so you think that trophy hunting expresses the size of your manpower.
So, you spend money on a gun and ammunition in ignorance of the ecosystem, the psychological dynamics of a wolf pack and moral justification itself. You take to avoid your own ontological deprivation — your own lack, as it were. Yet, this is an impossibility, and you will continue because you are now addicted to it.
When you murdered this wolf you murdered your self. You murdered the pack. You murdered every living being in the ecosystem. You murdered me. And there is nothing we could do to you to help you understand your responsibility to protect all life, even your own.
In my sadness and disappointment, I also know about natural justice, and so will you as new laws emerge to protect Yellowstone wolves from being slaughtered in the future.
Kevin Boileau,
Missoula