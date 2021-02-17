Wolf snares catch non-target animals

There are two legislative bills about wolf trapping: House Bill 224 will allow snares and HB 225 extends the wolf trapping season into the time when some bears are out of their dens and vulnerable to wolf traps.

Montana’s wolf population is not growing. Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ 2019 wolf report says: "Statewide wolf population appears to have peaked in 2013 and has declined slightly since then, appearing to stabilize at around 850 wolves.” The 2019 Montana wolf harvest was 298 wolves. Thus, 35% of Montana wolves are killed in the current wolf hunting and trapping season.

The placement of wolf snares across Montana will result in the death or injury of many non-target animals in these snares including bobcats, deer, dogs, eagles, elk, fisher, mountain lions, lynx, moose, otters, porcupines, ravens and wolverines. Many will be caught but never reported.