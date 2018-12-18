With the attention being given to sexual malfeasance, this institutional recollection came to mind.
I was in jail down in Hamilton one time in a cell that had three bunk beds. We had the shower in the jail, so other guys would come in. The celebrity was a murder-one guy who had shot a government worker on his land. Don't know the outcome of the case.
During my stay we all slept most of the time, with no window and a light that burned all the time, but which the guys tried to cover at night.
Ten days later my crew boss shows up. "They weren't fooling around," says Davey. "They wanted money." As I'm being discharged I'm turned around and marched back down to the cell, where they thought they were rid of me. The officer reappears and I jump down again, not bothering to say 'bye to my cellmates, not bad guys.
As I shake Davey's hand I notice that the female dispatcher is watching a video monitor of our cell. We weren't aware of any video camera on the shower or we would've employed towels. Men don't care about that just around other men, as the dispatcher must've noticed.
Think of this with the sexes reversed.
R. Carter,
Libby