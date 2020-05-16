Women candidates can and do win elections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Repeat after me: women are electable when we vote for them!

We are seeing record-breaking numbers of women running for office in our state, and across the country, so I wanted to take a moment to dispel a myth that I have seen circulating. The historic rise of elected women in 2018 reflects a national movement that voters want more women in leadership. The same is true for Montana. In 2018, in every Democratic primary in our state with both male and female candidates in the race, the female candidates won every single time.

In 2020, we are seeing highly experienced women with proven records running competitive campaigns and gaining statewide support. But, as we receive our ballots, we cannot forget that our votes actually do count. Often, voters get stuck in a trap of our own construction. We try to hypothesize about how others will vote, and we vote not based on a candidate’s record, but on assumptions we have about other voters.

Your ballot is your own, and your vote does count. Remember this when your ballot arrives in June, and again in November, that women are only electable when we actually vote for them.

Sophie Moon,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0