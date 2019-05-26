The poster displayed in the front page picture of the Wednesday, May 22, Missoulian states," women deserve the same rights as guns". That is either one of the most ignorant or most radical statements I have ever seen.
Guns, just like garden hoes, chainsaws and other tools have no rights! Is the poster bearer saying women should have no rights? At this time she has many rights including the right to own a gun assuming she is not a felon.
If on the other hand the bearer is referring to gun owner's rights which are steadily being diminished, is she insinuating women's rights should be constantly derided in the national press and eroded in the law?
Michael Chandler,
Missoula