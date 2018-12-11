So, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester stands with the military. Whoopee! It would be much better if he stood with the Constitution. Remember now, his party has adopted 70 percent of the Communist Manifesto as far back as the 1950s.
Tester is in favor of the government taking money from people who earn it and giving it to people who did not earn it. All of those people — Democrats/socialists/communists — should be deported to the wonderful socialist country of their choice.
I have sworn an oath to the Constitution, several times for the navy and several times for the army. I consider Tester to be a domestic enemy of the Constitution.
My sister in Virginia emailed me wondering that a lefty loony may get re-elected to the U.S. Senate from Montana. She seems to think that the vast majority of Montanans have their heads screwed on straight. Apparently not. My question is: How did this liberal get elected in the first place?
Now that winter is upon us, I am reminded of the old joke: Q. How cold was it? A. It was so cold, I actually saw a Democrat with his hands in his own pockets.
Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.
Frank Novotny,
Victor