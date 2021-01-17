 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wood smoke is toxic air pollution

Wood smoke is toxic air pollution

{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding dangers of recreational wood burning:

" ... for most people, wood smoke is the most toxic type of air pollution they ever inhale. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the lifetime cancer risk from wood smoke is 12 times greater than that from an equal volume of secondhand tobacco smoke.

"Particles in wood smoke are extraordinarily small, behaving essentially like gases, a property that allows them to remain suspended in the atmosphere, penetrate homes with little resistance, be inhaled more easily and be less likely to be exhaled.

"... Recent microbiologic research has confirmed that pollution nanoparticles, once inhaled, can end up embedded in our most critical organs, literally billions of nanoparticles per gram of heart tissue, and millions per gram of brain tissue.

"The science says wood smoke is the new cigarette smoke, and no one should be involuntarily exposed." (Brian Moench, M.D.)

“Fine particles can make asthma symptoms worse and trigger asthma attacks. Fine particles can also trigger heart attacks, stroke, irregular heart rhythms, and heart failure, especially in people who are already at risk for these conditions.” (EPA)

The City of Missoula is part of an air stagnation zone. Outdoor recreational fires in Missoula are not allowed.

Loreen Folsom,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Letters

Sedition Steve Daines Day

Sedition Steve is highly unlikely to resign, because if he had the decency to resign, then he would have had the decency to not do what he did…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News