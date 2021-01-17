Wood smoke is toxic air pollution

Regarding dangers of recreational wood burning:

" ... for most people, wood smoke is the most toxic type of air pollution they ever inhale. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the lifetime cancer risk from wood smoke is 12 times greater than that from an equal volume of secondhand tobacco smoke.

"Particles in wood smoke are extraordinarily small, behaving essentially like gases, a property that allows them to remain suspended in the atmosphere, penetrate homes with little resistance, be inhaled more easily and be less likely to be exhaled.

"... Recent microbiologic research has confirmed that pollution nanoparticles, once inhaled, can end up embedded in our most critical organs, literally billions of nanoparticles per gram of heart tissue, and millions per gram of brain tissue.

"The science says wood smoke is the new cigarette smoke, and no one should be involuntarily exposed." (Brian Moench, M.D.)

“Fine particles can make asthma symptoms worse and trigger asthma attacks. Fine particles can also trigger heart attacks, stroke, irregular heart rhythms, and heart failure, especially in people who are already at risk for these conditions.” (EPA)