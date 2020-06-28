Words alone cannot dissuade mobs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Fletcher, injury attorney, stated, “There is absolutely no reason to have guns at a protest,” and that militiamen should be treated as criminals.

Steve is either ignorant, foolish, or malicious. Is he ignorant of the destruction these race-hate protests have brought across the country? Reams of footage show chanting mobs delivering the disarmed to their knees with threats, flames, and fists.

Perhaps he foolishly believes words can dissuade mobs, that threatening to sue thugs who are immediately bailed out of jail will surely convince criminals to stop. Steve seems content to trust the judgement of hysterical mobs.

Or maybe he is malicious, wishing to punish many of Missoula’s most responsible and brave citizens. Perhaps the ensuing chaos would generate the most profitable kinds of lifelong injuries that his own legal practice would thrive on.

All across Montana there have been protests attended by well-armed citizens, and everywhere they’ve been, there has been virtually no vandalism or violence. Why? Because those who demand justice, peace, and order are armed.