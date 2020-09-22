Words of advice from scripture

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"All scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching, correction and for training in righteousness, so that everyone who belongs to God may be equipped for every good work." (II Tim. 3:16, RSV)

"Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ who gave himself for our sins to set us free from the present evil age." (Galatians 1:3)

"Whoever teaches and does not agree with the sound words of our Lord Jesus Christ and the teaching that is according to godliness is conceited, understanding nothing and craves controversy and disputes. From these come envy, disunity, and slander and bereft of the truth, imagining that godly pretense is a means of gain." (I Tim. 6:3-5)

"Do not be deceived, for you reap what you sow. So then, putting away falsehood, let all of us speak truth to our neighbors, for we are members of one another. Let no evil talk come out of your mouths, but only what is useful for building up, so that your words may give grace to those who hear." (Ephesians 4:25-29)

"Whoever wants to be bishop (president?) must be above reproach." (I Tim. 3:1)

Suzanne Marshall,

Polson

