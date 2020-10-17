Work for responsible gun ownership

A lot of responsible gun owners are concerned that a Senator Steve Bullock would take away their 2nd Amendment gun rights.
They're right to be concerned about their gun rights, but it's not Bullock that's the problem. The problem is non-responsible gun owners. If hunters and sportsmen and honest patriots want to keep their rights the best way for them to do it is to lead the nation if developing strong laws to keep certain weapons out of the hands of the irresponsible. And the best way to do that is to get behind Steve, work for his election, and then, with the leverage that comes with political clout, hammer out good laws that protect gun owners and non-owners alike.
It's not too much to ask that gun owners, like drivers and pilots, assume responsibility for keeping their firearms secure and certain firearms out of the hands of the irresponsible. By doing so they can protect themselves from knee-jerks who don't know what they're talking about.
Been a gun owner and hunter for over 50 years, love my Model 70, and have no intention of giving it up. I hope you'll join me in working for responsible gun ownership.
Mark Hull,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!