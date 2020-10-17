Work for responsible gun ownership

They're right to be concerned about their gun rights, but it's not Bullock that's the problem. The problem is non-responsible gun owners. If hunters and sportsmen and honest patriots want to keep their rights the best way for them to do it is to lead the nation if developing strong laws to keep certain weapons out of the hands of the irresponsible. And the best way to do that is to get behind Steve, work for his election, and then, with the leverage that comes with political clout, hammer out good laws that protect gun owners and non-owners alike.