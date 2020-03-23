Work together to defeat virus

Work together.

I remember that after 9/11 we were all Americans, not Democrats or Republicans. We had a common foe, the terrorists. We came together for the common good of all. The political parties respected each other and worked to find the best solutions. It didn’t last a long time, but at least it happened.

Now we have another common foe, the coronavirus. It affects all of us, regardless of political party. I wish we could come together again as Americans and work together to defeat this virus. Republicans and Democrats, is that too much to ask?

Instead of taking pot shots at each other, I hope Democrats and Republicans can work together to find the best solutions to defeat our common enemy. Be patriotic for all!

Kent Nelson,

Missoula

