Work with local health authorities

The Missoula COVID lottery is wrong. Both Community and St. Patrick Hospital have lists of patients who are elderly and have serious health problems. Does the health department ask for these lists of the most endangered patients? No, they ask that whoever wants shots must go through their weird online site that is difficult to operate.
When I checked Monday, Feb. 8, and Tuesday, Feb. 9, it said no shots were available. Then suddenly, a friend with a computer background checked and there were shots at Lucky's, but they were all taken.
Perhaps the health department should try to work with the local health authorities, or admit
they cannot to a decent job of administering the vaccine.
Augustine A. Minjares,
Missoula