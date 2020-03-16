Work with other countries to fight pandemic

Here we are, at least two months late in dealing with the pandemic. We have a liar and denier, a man who should not be the leader of our country, who has put our population in danger.

Just listened to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who calmly and intelligently stated what needs to be done in our entire country, not just one or two states. Like he said, the federal government should put the entire country under the same rules. The severe shortage of hospitals should be dealt with by putting our military to work building hospitals, beds, and getting masks out to our police forces as well as civilians.

We don't need to waste money on walls to divide countries, we need to work with other countries to fight this pandemic.

Donald Trump and his family have businesses in China. We need to work with china and other countries, countries who send our medications and have the respirators we need. Too bad we don't have a leader like Governor Cuomo of New York, calmly, intelligently making good suggestions to set our minds at ease and give us some idea of what is going on.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

