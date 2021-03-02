 Skip to main content
Working Montanans need a raise

The current Montana minimum wage of $8.75 per hour is a poverty wage.

If someone earning the minimum wage in Montana is fortunate enough to be able to work full-time hours (and many are not), she or he would earn only $18,200/year, which is 84% of the federal poverty line for a family of two. The percentage of people in households supported by a low-wage worker living in or near poverty in Montana is 29.1%.

More than half of all workers in Montana make less than $15/hour. A $15/hour minimum wage in Montana would raise yearly wages to $31,200 annually.

Furthermore, one in four working Montana women would get a raise if the minimum is lifted to $15.

We have much work to do to ensure a fair and just society in our state – and raising the minimum wage in is a part of it.

It is time to do right by working Montanans; and raise the minimum wage incrementally to $15/hour. Whether if it's passed through Congress or done here in Montana, working Montanans need a raise. Too many working people in Montana are not paid enough to afford the basics, and Montana families can’t wait.

Andy Boyd,

Bozeman

