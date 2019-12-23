{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Last Wednesday (Dec. 19), 60 "working poor" were laid off without warning. One week before Christmas. Sixty workers who had given the company 10-hour days, six days a week.

The 60 comprised young people with children and older workers all struggling to meet rising costs of food and housing in Missoula. But they worked.

So if you see a person at the food bank getting assistance, don't say, "They just need to get a job." The sixty had a job. They do their best.

Carol A. Kramer,

Missoula

