he photos about the “Stampede” on the Missoulian’s website are sickening. Who does not recognize the profound confusion, terror and sadness in those animals’ eyes as they are violently grabbed by the neck and thrown down to the ground? For what? So-called “wrestling steers” is nothing but a misguided display of alleged human superiority (the same attitude that is causing climate change and loss of biodiversity) and, a sad and pathetic notion of “manhood.”
The world does not need more display of such animal cruelty and portrayal of feeling and thinking nonhuman animals as objects whose only value seems to be to get exploited for human entertainment and subsequent slaughter.
At a time when the natural world is ailing, what we need now more than ever is humans, in particular men, who speak up and defend nature, and who are brave enough to show feelings of kindness, empathy and compassion for others, humans and nonhuman animals alike.
Anja Heister,
Missoula