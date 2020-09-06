 Skip to main content
Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it comes to chalking up numbers of lies and litigation, I have to agree with these claims. His reported lie rate since taking office is over 18,000. His litigation record was found to number 3,000-4,000 cases, even before he took office. Lies and litigation are part of his game, mentored by mafia lawyer Roy Cohn.

He has sued to protect his name, defame and intimidate others, not pay his bills and hide his tax information. He has been sued for breach of contract, fraud, relationships with women and not paying bills. His administration has been sued hundreds of times, as he himself has pursued his own lawsuits.

This man intimidated his last campaign opponent by calling her crooked and promised to “clean up the swamp” in the federal government. The consensus, among those who have checked facts well, indicates no other president has been more crooked or created more “swamp," through lies and litigation, than he.

Four more years? Please, no. No more terms for this president, ever.

Laura Morris,

Missoula

