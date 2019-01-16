Frightened humans have a history of worthless walls. Qin Shi Huang (220–206 B.C.) gave it an try in China and in time various emperors on that land built 13,000 miles of walls and barriers to secure their borders. Today its remnants are a tourist attraction. Visiting what remains will cost $25 if you come by the busload.
In 1945, frightened Russian communist dictators threw up an “Iron Curtain” across Eastern Europe to block the scary influence of Western democracy. The “curtain” included a stone and wire wall isolating West Berlin from the rest of that city and the free world that had just liberated them from a ruthless dictator.
In June of 1963, John F. Kennedy stood in that divided place and told 450,000 cheering citizens that “all free men are citizens of Berlin!” Twenty four years later, Ronald Reagan stood in that same walled city, and before a cheering crowd, told the Secretary of the Soviet Union’s communist party, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” Three years later the people of Berlin attacked, not each other, but the wall — it is now rubble.
When will we ever learn?
Jim Posewitz,
Helena