Would a minimum wage stymie business startups?

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester voted against the proposed $15 per hour minimum wage, along with U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. I was wondering about the actual effect a minimum wage increase would have on businesses, especially startups.

Online you can find a statistical study, “Do Minimum Wage Hikes Hinder Entrepreneurship?” by Xiaohui Gao, from University of Maryland–College Park, 2017.

According to this national study, for a startup, a minimum wage raise does have a negative effect on businesses in their first two years but not after three years. A value shown indicates significant effects from even a small increase in wage for the 8.5% of all businesses (startups) and the 7.2% of all of two years. Therefore, 84.3% of all businesses would be immune. Lower GDP states are susceptible.

It has been 12 years since the last increase in the basement wage; a $15 per hour wage would be a 107% increase from $7.25 per hour. If one would not supplement startups, this might stymie startup growth. The report points towards the possible need for supplying assistance to the first two years of a business. This seems to appear workable, small business assistance for two years.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

