Would councilors invest own money?

To our mayor and city council members who are in favor of purchasing the Sleepy Inn, ask this of yourselves: Would you, as individuals, purchase an apartment complex of 30 apartments without having an appraisal?

Would you make the purchase knowing it has live bedbugs, rodent feces, odors and yellow tap water? Would you be alarmed when told by a health inspector that this odor could be sewer, mold, decaying pests, other or combination of all? Would broken wires and a filth build-up in the mechanical room send off any alarms? What about the one apartment you are absolutely forbidden to look at?

Knowing these facts, would you be willing to follow though with the purchase without bids as to cleanup, electrical and plumbing costs? After spending a very, very large sum of money to make it livable, you're willing to tear it down in a couple years?

If your answers are "yes," I don’t want you managing my hard-earned tax dollars.

Jackie Dayton,

Missoula

