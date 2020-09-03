 Skip to main content
Would Gianforte veto sales tax bill?

Did you know this fact: Montana has a constitutional amendment restricting a general sales tax to 4%, but no sales tax. See Article VIII, section 16, Amendment 27, passed in 1994.

With that in mind, also accept this fact: The Republicans most likely will continue to control both houses of the Montana Legislature, at least for the 2021 session. Do your own investigation by contacting Republican legislators and you are likely to find widespread support among Republican legislators for a sales tax.

Then ask yourself this question: If Greg Gianforte were governor and the Republican-controlled legislature passed a sales tax bill, would Gianforte buck his party and veto the bill?

Conclusion: Vote for Gianforte and you are most likely also voting for a regressive sales tax, albeit constitutionally limited to 4%.

Lon Dale,

Missoula

