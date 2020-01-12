After living half of my adult life by the "wrong side" of the tracks in Missoula (which is either side, as no matter what side you live on, you still live by the tracks!), I want to buy a new condo on Fourth Street.
I love that area of town, and I want to live there: on the beautiful Clark Fork River with a view of downtown, close to the walking trail where I can walk my Scottie Angus every day, close to the University of Montana where I can walk to games, close to the Hip Strip where I can hang out. I can't afford a house in the neighborhood, but I can afford a condo, so I would like to take a shot at upward mobility.
Yes, I'd like to see the condos built, if only for my own selfish reasons!
Renee Valley,
Missoula