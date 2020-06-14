Would oversight prevent incidents?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many failures have contributed to the horrible death of George Floyd. Here is one that needs more attention: ineffective oversight.

Who was in charge? Who was Derek Chauvin’s boss? Who runs the Minneapolis Police Department? Who monitors its functions and demands improvement? Could effective oversight have prevented George Floyd’s death and the wreck of Derek Chauvin’s life?

It is really hard to hold people accountable, to require improvement, provide the means for it, and follow up. I supervised a team of professional people for more than 20 years. It was the hardest part of my job, perhaps the hardest thing I have ever done.

But look at the consequences if we don’t hold people accountable! Failure leads to inefficiency and waste, of course. But it also allows some of the ugliest human behaviors to persist and worsen: racism, brutality, bullying, torture and greed.

The web of responsibility is vast and interconnected, and it includes all of us. I challenge myself and you: Let’s hold one another accountable for racist acts, dishonesty and arrogance. Let’s demand that elected and appointed officials do their jobs with integrity, humility and compassion.

Who’s in charge? It has to be every one of us.