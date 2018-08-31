I was reading the Bible today and read that if a nation divided itself into groups that fight each other it won't last long. That is not a direct quote but you can get it from chapter 11 of Luke's gospel.
The groups I see that fight each other are our two political groups. That caused me to think of President Lincoln' second inauguration speech. He of course referred to the dead in the Civil War, and I thought of our dead in wars that perhaps were not so civil. I think what Lincoln said was timeless: "With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right; let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation's wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations."
To bind up the nation's wounds. The speech wasn't so much what the president would do but what we citizens should do. Others may not see our wounds but I certainly do.
Fred Collins,
Missoula