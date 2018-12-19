Unbeknownst to most Montanans, we’re quickly losing assigned Wilderness Study Areas. So quick it was scary, Congress voted for the release of these areas in Beaverhead and Madison counties in small Montana. Why? Well, now their leases made are for sale only two months later. And Montanans have until Dec. 21, 2018, to provide opinions.
This land is our livelihood, where ranching and recreation provides 80 percent of our local monies. I’m a local registered nurse supported by a community whose heads have been spun so quickly they don’t know where to start the fight for their lands, regardless of their political affiliations! The proposed fracking near the headwaters of the Missouri River and places we receive drinking water is frightening.
Amy Waring of the Bureau of Land Management states all concerned citizens should send a letter. If you care about large organizations privatizing what’s public, please write a letter including your address or other personal identifying information and a comment explaining why you want to preserve public lands. Also, the Beaverhead BLM kindly placed a box at our local office to be forwarded to Waring or sent to:
Bureau of Land Management
Attn: Amy Waring, Beaverhead and Madison County Sales
5001 Southgate Dr.
Billings, MT 59101
Erin Benzel,
Dillon