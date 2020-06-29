Writer literally a 'Karen'

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Re: "Store employees need to wear masks" (Missoulian, June 24 letters).
How deliciously perfect is it that the author of this letter is literally a Karen?
K. Stephens,
Bonner
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!