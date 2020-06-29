Writer literally a 'Karen'

Writer literally a 'Karen'

{{featured_button_text}}

Re: "Store employees need to wear masks" (Missoulian, June 24 letters). 

How deliciously perfect is it that the author of this letter is literally a Karen?

K. Stephens,

Bonner

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Fielder spreading false rumors
Letters

Fielder spreading false rumors

Sen. Jennifer Fielder, who’s now running for a seat on the Public Service Commission, wants you to overlook the fact that she spread false rum…

Trump's lies
Letters

Trump's lies

Trump threw a rally and nobody came. The number counted by the Tulsa Fire Marshall was less than 6200 attendees. The Missoulian front page sto…

Guns are designed to kill
Letters

Guns are designed to kill

In March, a reader took issue with an editorial comment "Toilet paper and guns … one designed for comfort in life, the other designed to take …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News