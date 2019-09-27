Although I agree with Beth Taylor Wilson on climate change, I think her guest column (“Don’t print climate denials,” Sept. 23) hurts the cause.
Name-calling and the suppression of free speech are no ways to persuade through “words of love.” Unfortunately, those kinds of fascist tactics are typical of a self-described “social justice advocate.”
She called the Montana Public Service Commissioners five “WAMRs (white, aging, male and Republican),” presumably a slur, and she called David Koch “a villainous, venal billionaire.” Worse of all, she asked the Missoulian to violate the First Amendment and “stop printing conservative guest opinions that deny climate science and demean environmentalists.”
What next? Follow in the footsteps of the Antifa by equating speech that you don’t like (in this case, climate-change denial) with violence, thereby justifying the use of violence in "self-defense"?
This is not how policy matters are supposed to be debated in a democracy.
Henry Fowler,
Stevensville