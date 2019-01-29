Two letters on the Sunday Missoulian Opinion page demand some sort of response.
First, one letter posits the impossible hypothetical of Jesus being a Republican and suffering all the miseries that our current president is suffering, apparently at the hands of the Democratic Party. Considering the gospel that Jesus supposedly embraced, I find it hard to believe he might ever consider himself a Republican, so it is unlikely that a group whose ideals he actually did espoused would persecute him.
The second letter suggested that every positive economic indicator this country now enjoys — for the time being — is directly the result of Donald Trump. Does the writer not remember the economic disaster of 2008 brought on by the failure of any practical financial regulation? Trump inherited just that strong economy — which we hopefully will continue to enjoy — from “the reign of President Barack Obama” that the letter attempts to contemptuously dismiss.
We are all entitled to our opinions, friends — but those opinions must be informed by some semblance of the truth.
James Wood,
Missoula