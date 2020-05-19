Wrong time to add gas tax to financial burden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the novel "Maid," by Stephanie Land, it specifically talks of the cost of gas being a burden on poor, working mothers. This is the wrong time to raise costs on service workers and the less-advantaged in Missoula County.

We need to work for statewide ordinances that allow for taxes on discretionary expenditures if we want to hit the tourists. Gas, clothing, medicine, groceries, shelter and hardware (tools) would be exempt.

The data that tourists buy 40% of the total fuel sold in the county is murky. Is this 40% of annual fuel sales or perhaps 40% of fuel sold in the last week of July? The residents will pay the vast majority of this tax, not tourists.

Folks are going to be conservative with their money for a while due to the impacts of this pandemic. I don't think it would be asking too much for our local government to do the same.

I suggest voting "no" on the gas tax.

Dudley Improta,

Missoula

