Wrong time to lift mask mandate

Gov. Greg Gianforte:

Lifting the mask mandate in our state right now is reckless. We currently face the greatest threat from COVID-19 of this whole awful year: People are huddling indoors in the cold weather. Only a small proportion of our populace is vaccinated. Highly contagious variants of the virus are heading our way. This is not the time to let our guard down!

The public is becoming more accustomed to wearing masks. Sure, it's not what anyone wants to do, but these are not normal times. If you say it's fine to throw the masks away then Montanans will do just that, and people will die unnecessarily.

Shirking your responsibility to keep Montanans safe doesn't make that responsibility disappear — it puts that burden on local officials and public health departments. Those people are already overburdened and often under attack for doing their jobs. I wish you would do yours; lives depend on you.

David Morris,

Missoula

