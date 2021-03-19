Wrong to give taxpayer money to private schools, corporations, religious organizations

A number of bills have appeared this session to privatize public education in the state. They are HB129 (education savings accounts for private schools), HB279 (funneling tax money out of public schools to private, unaccredited organizations), and HB329 (which also takes taxes away from public schools).

These bills funnel money from public schools and send that money to corporations, private or religious schools, home school parents, and could break the back of our public school system. Not a good plan. This, in itself, is likely unconstitutional, and is a slap in the face to taxpayers.

Our public schools have done an outstanding job educating students with distance learning, and hybrid teaching. To give taxpayer money to private schools, corporations, or religious organizations is just wrong.

Certainly people should have the option of sending students to a private school, but not at the expense of our good public schools.

We don’t need to destroy another good thing about Montana—our good public school.

Contact your Senator or Representative and tell them to vote against all the school privatization bills—they are not fair to our students, or the taxpayers.

Faith Scow,

Butte

