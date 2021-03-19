 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrong to give taxpayer money to private schools, corporations, religious organizations

Wrong to give taxpayer money to private schools, corporations, religious organizations

{{featured_button_text}}

A number of bills have appeared this session to privatize public education in the state. They are HB129 (education savings accounts for private schools), HB279 (funneling tax money out of public schools to private, unaccredited organizations), and HB329 (which also takes taxes away from public schools).

These bills funnel money from public schools and send that money to corporations, private or religious schools, home school parents, and could break the back of our public school system. Not a good plan. This, in itself, is likely unconstitutional, and is a slap in the face to taxpayers.

Our public schools have done an outstanding job educating students with distance learning, and hybrid teaching. To give taxpayer money to private schools, corporations, or religious organizations is just wrong.

Certainly people should have the option of sending students to a private school, but not at the expense of our good public schools.

We don’t need to destroy another good thing about Montana—our good public school.

Contact your Senator or Representative and tell them to vote against all the school privatization bills—they are not fair to our students, or the taxpayers.

Faith Scow,

Butte

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
6
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo good for morning laugh
Letters

Photo good for morning laugh

Thank you for the Saturday morning laughs. Your photo for the article “Helena Man Cited for Political Flag Flap” really captured the man’s exc…

Wear a mask if you choose
Letters

Wear a mask if you choose

I was happy to see Ann Hamilton’s response to Pete Hasquet's letter to the editor. She opines that the science doesn’t back allowing businesse…

GOP 'culture war' bills
Letters

GOP 'culture war' bills

Although past Montana State legislative sessions ought to have been a warning, I wasn't fully prepared for the onslaught of Republican "cultur…

Consider the facts
Letters

Consider the facts

Please consider these facts regarding Jon Tester’s voting record on these important amendments proposed for the American Rescue Act of 2021. H…

What passes for leadership
Letters

What passes for leadership

My wife remarked this morning, the most uplifting news is in obituaries. KAAAchiiing! Extraordinary writings of love, become deeply eloquent.

Oppose HB407
Letters

Oppose HB407

Plastic has been found everywhere scientists have looked, including the deepest part of the ocean, remote mountains, and in Montana streams an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News